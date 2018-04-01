Police Suspect Overnight Armed Robberies Are Related

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is treating two Thursday night armed robberies as related.

The first armed robbery occured at 9:00 p.m. at Breaktime Convenience Store located at 2402 Paris Road according to the press release. The suspect reportedly entered the business with a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money. Police said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money heading eastbound on foot. No injuries or vehicle description were reported.

The next robbery occured just 18 minutes later and four miles away. At 9:18 p.m. Thursday at Ballenger Liquor located at 2201 Ballenger Lane, police said a suspect entered the business with a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money. The suspect again escaped with an undisclosed amount of money according to the press release. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in either robbery and police are treating them as related. The suspect description for both robberies is a black male, 5'10" wearing all black and a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-8477.