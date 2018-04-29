Police: Suspect with gun chased woman into CPD lobby, struggled with officers

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says a woman ran into its lobby Sunday being chased by a man with a gun who she said was trying to kill her. When the man tried to follow the woman inside, officers gave chase and ended up struggling with the suspect twice, police said.

The police department said it first learned of the disturbance when someone called 911 and said they saw a man waving a gun at a woman's vehicle as he followed her in a separate car.

Both cars crashed into a third vehicle on Walnut Street, police said. The department said that's when the woman run inside.

When officers went to chase the man who was following her, he ran to his vehicle and then fought as officers took away his gun, police said. The man then ran away and got to Park Avenue, where officers detained him after another struggle, police said.

One officer suffered minor scrapes and bruising during the incident.