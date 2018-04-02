Police: Tattoo parlor owner hid cameras, spied on tenants

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The owner of a Kansas City tattoo parlor was charged with 42 counts of invasion of privacy after hidden cameras were found in apartments of his tenants living above his store.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Tuesday that 48-year-old Rodney Sanell used cameras to watch five tenants in various states of undress without their knowledge.

According to the release, a 25-year-old woman contacted authorities last year after she said she found a strange looking smoke detector inside her apartment. The statement said other tenants checked their smoke detectors and found audio and video recording devices.

According to authorities, police searched Sanell's building and found 11 cameras inside apartments, including four in smoke detectors and seven in other locations such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

It was not immediately clear if Sanell has an attorney.