Police: Teen killed after crawling under school bus

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An 18-year-old St. Louis man is dead after crawling under a school bus and being run over.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. The bus carrying about 15 students from Stanton Elementary School in the Rockwood School District stopped to drop off students, with its sign out.

Police say Joseph Bodle, who had been walking, crawled under the bus and laid down in front of a tire. The driver didn't know he was there and ran over him.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No one on the bus was injured.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]