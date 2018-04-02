Police tie suspects in string of robberies to Jimmy John's robbery

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Monday it has tied Jafari R. Boss and a 16-year-old suspect to the Dec. 7 an armed robbery at the Jimmy John's restaurant on Rain Forest Parkway.

Boss is accused of armed robbery and kidnapping and the juvenile is accused of robbery.

According to police, three men robbed the restaurant at gun point. No one was hurt. The investigation revealed the suspects went in the front door with masks and demanded money from the only employee in the store.

Police arrested Boss Dec. 18 and the juvenile suspect Dec. 19 in a recent string of armed robberies beginning Dec. 3, including incidents at Speedy Mart, Budget Host Inn, Denny's Restaurant, We Be Smokin' and China Moon Restaurant.

The Columbia Police Department said it believes Boss is responsible for a total of six armed robberies. The report said he sometimes acted alone and other times with up to two other people.

The Juvenile Office was contacted and will proceed with the juvenile's charge, according to police.