Police to announce arrest in Ferguson police shootings

CLAYTON (AP) - Authorities say they have made an arrest in the shooting of two officers outside the Ferguson Police Department.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Brain Schellman said the details will be discussed at a 1:30 p.m. Sunday news conference. St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Robert McCulloch and St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will attend.

The officers were shot after midnight Thursday as demonstrators gathered after the city's police chief resigned in the wake of a scathing federal Justice Department report.

A 41-year-old county officer was shot in the right shoulder, and a 32-year-old suburban officer was shot in the right cheek. Both were released later Thursday.

Protests have happened in Ferguson since the Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white officer.