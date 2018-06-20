Police To Monitor Black Friday Drivers

COLUMBIA - Shoppers near the Columbia Mall on Black Friday should be on the lookout for more than just big sales. The Columbia Police Department will be out monitoring traffic flow along Stadium Boulevard near the mall on Friday. Officers will be out manually directing traffic at intersections like Stadium and Ash, Worley, Bernadette, and I-70 Drive. As long as the department has enough officers on hand, it hopes to be out on Stadium from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The department said the point of Friday's monitoring is not to hand out tickets.



"As long as you are not doing something that's hazardous to yourself, to the other motorists, pedestrians, or the officer and just follow directions, there's no reason you should get a ticket," Officer Jessie Haden said. "That's not why we're there, we're there to make sure traffic flows smoothly."



Instead, Haden said the point is to keep traffic flowing in order to avoid back-ups and accidents. The department warns drivers specifically to not block intersections. To avoid doing so, Haden said drivers should pay attention to light cycles, and never enter the intersection if they can't make it all the way through.



The police plan to enforce these traffic laws every Friday and Saturday from Black Friday to Christmas weekend.



