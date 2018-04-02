Police: Troy man drowns after checking out flooded river

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) - A Troy man drowned Thursday after attempting to check out the flooded Cuivre River in Lincoln County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Arthur H. Muensterman was on a utility vehicle looking at the water near Old Cap Au Gris Road. Officers said Muensterman's vehicle got stuck and he started walking in the water before disappearing.

He was later found face down in the water and pronounced dead.