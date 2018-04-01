Police union sues Missouri city of O'Fallon

O'FALLON (AP) - The police union in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Missouri, claims in a lawsuit that the city has failed to negotiate in good faith over wages and other job issues.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the suit filed last week asks a St. Charles County judge to order the city to rescind its reassignment of officers to three 12-hour shifts a week instead of four 10-hour shifts. The reassignment occurred on Jan. 10.

The suit also seeks to force the city to drop other changes, such as reducing access to overtime pay.

O'Fallon spokesman Tom Drabelle said city officials acted legally in carryout out the new shift policy. He said the city remains in negotiations with police union representatives.