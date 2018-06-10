Police Use Stun Gun on Disorderly Football Parent

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

O'FALLON - Police arrested a St. Peters man and his brother this weekend after they reportedly began yelling obscenities at a youth football game and then resisted arrest. The two men, whose names were not released, will likely face misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a law enforcement officer. Witnesses say the men were yelling obscenities at the other team and ignored appeals from parents to stop. A police deputy who was in the stands watching his seven-year-old son play asked to talk to the men. One of them pushed the deputy, who used the stun gun on him. The man's brother continued yelling and then walked onto the football field to grab his son and was arrested as he tried to flee.