Police, Visitors Bureau Hold Seminar Aimed at Tourists

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Columbia Police Department hosted a seminar Wednesday on tourism-oriented policing. The practice focuses on improving Columbia's safety so that it is more attractive to tourists.

A variety of local representatives involved with tourism in Columbia attended the seminar to learn more about this philosophy. Deputy Police Chief Jaime Ayala from Arlington, Texas developed the same philosophy in his hometown.

As the main presenter, Ayala informed Columbia's representatives how to implement strategies in the community to help boost tourism, and in turn, the local economy. Some of the topics discussed included what is community policing, what defines a tourist, and the importance of knowing what your city has to offer.

Community representatives also engaged in open discussion about the strengths and weaknesses they see in Columbia and how they hope to improve Columbia's tourist appeal in the future.