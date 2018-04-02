Police Warn Burglaries More Common During Holidays
COLUMBIA - As some people started leaving their homes on Friday to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, police warn that other "unwanted guests" may start entering those homes.
Columbia police say the rate of burglaries is much higher during holidays and other popular vacation times throughout the year. Officer Jesse Haden expects that this year's burglary rate during the Thanksgiving holiday will be lower than usual. She says that's because the Columbia Police Department has started cracking down on burglaries by creating a task force that takes a different "concentrated effort" approach to solving the crimes that have already happened.
"We've seen that this concentrated task force has been effective in solving these cases that have already happened," Haden said.
It was recently reported that this past month dating back to October, raked in a reported 22 burglaries. Haden says that this spike in burglaries is due to the fact that many of these home and car invaders usually work together in groups. This means that when there is a sudden increase in the amount of break-ins, it is usually related to other burglaries that have occurred around the same areas.
Haden says the best way residents can avoid becoming victims of a burglary, is to keep everything valuable locked up and out of sight. She also says the most common items that are being stolen are laptops, Wii's, and other popular electronic devices.
