Police witness shots fired while responding to burglary in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police witnessed a shots fired incident near Quail Drive while working a burglary early Friday morning.

According to the Columbia Police Department, one of the officers went out to the police car to get supplies to process the burglary. The officer then witnessed approximately 7 to 8 shots being fired on the 2600 block of Quail Drive while outside around 2:30 a.m.

The department said the officer observed a light colored sports utility vehicle leaving the scene at high speeds.

The department said officers collected multiple shell casings at the scene and located two parked vehicles damaged by the gunfire.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

