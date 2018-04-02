Police: Woman charged after ditching boots in bag with note

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A St. Louis woman is facing a criminal charge after police say she ditched a pair of stolen boots with a note identifying her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Keisha L. Wilkes is charged with felony stealing. She already has twice pleaded guilty to theft in 2011 and 2013.

Authorities say Wilkes stuffed the shoes in a handbag in December and left the store without paying. Police later found the bag in the parking lot of a St. Louis shopping outlet. It had a note inside from the state probation and parole board office reminding her of an upcoming appointment.

Police arrested her when she showed up for her appointment with her probation officer. It wasn't immediately clear if Wilkes had an attorney.