Police: Woman Drunk in River Wreck That Killed 2

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman is jailed after allegedly driving drunk into a river, killing two male passengers.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that the accident on Saturday killed 25-year-old Joshua Phelps of Poplar Bluff and 29-year-old Jason Carrington of Malden. Both drowned in the submerged vehicle driven by the 24-year-old woman. She is jailed but Missouri's online court reporting system does not indicate that charges have been filed.

Police say the accident happened at 4 a.m. Saturday when the woman's Jeep went through a stop sign and crashed into the Black River. The driver was able to escape through an open driver's side window.

Police say the driver confessed that she had been drinking.