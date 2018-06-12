Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70 early Friday.

The woman was going westbound on I-70 when a person on a motorcycle in front of her started slowing down at the Stadium Boulevard exit. The motorcyclist then started shooting at the woman. She was hurt by some broken glass, but no gunshots hit her.

If you have any information please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.