Police: Woman killed days after son's suicide

KIRKSVILLE (AP) — A series of deaths this month has shaken the northeast Missouri town of Kirksville.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that 41-year-old Echo Welte got a call Nov. 13 from her son, who was threatening suicide. By the time she reached him, 19-year-old Danny Welte Jr. had died of what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hours after burying her son on Nov. 17, Echo Welte was dead, too, fatally shot in the parking lot of a Days Inn.

Danny Welte Jr.'s father, Danny Welte, is charged with first-degree murder and jailed on $1 million cash-only bond in her death. Online records indicate Echo Welte and her husband were in the midst of divorce proceedings.