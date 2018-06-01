Police: Woman, teen son found stabbed to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a woman and her 16-year-old son in their home.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Tyra Shannon and Lawrence Strawbridge were found dead by a relative about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they took a person into custody, though there was no immediate word about a possible motive or any charges.