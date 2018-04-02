Police: Woman tried to smuggle heroin to inmate through kiss

BOWLING GREEN (AP) - A St. Louis woman is accused of trying to smuggle heroin to a northeast Missouri jail inmate through a kiss.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that 66-year-old Bettye Wilson is charged with delivery of a controlled substance at a correctional facility and distribution of a controlled substance. A message left with her attorney was not immediately returned.

Wilson was arrested July 19. A probable cause statement says she planned to pass heroin balloons from her mouth to an inmate at the state prison in Bowling Green by kissing him. Instead, she swallowed five balloons of the drug.

Authorities say the balloons were recovered the next day. Wilson faces arraignment on Wednesday.