Policy Change Has Little Effect At Student Tailgate

COLUMBIA - Despite a change in reservation policies, organizers say MU's on-campus student tailgate didn't see a big difference in turnout.

This weekend, individual students were allowed to reserve slots at the tailgate site, a parking lot near Stankowski Field. In previous weeks, only student organizations could reserve slots.

Turnout has been low at the first dedicated student tailgating spot since the closing of reactor field before the 2009 football season. The Missouri Students Association (MSA), the student government on campus, blames the low turnout on misconceptions about the alcohol policy at the event and on a lack of time to market the policy changes.

"Since we're a student government and we're putting on this event, people just automatically assume that alcohol is not allowed," said Ben Hansen with MSA.

Drinking is allowed at the event, but hard alcohol is not.

Hansen says MSA will be offering incentives to entice more students to come in the future.