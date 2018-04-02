Policy Requires School Leaders to Live in District

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Two-thirds of administrators in the Independence School District have until February 2015 to move into the district or lose their jobs.

The Independence School Board voted last week to require principals, assistant principals and other district administrators to live in the district.

A source reports Superintendent Jim Hinson asked for the change and said it would strengthen bonds between schools and neighborhoods. He said the move also would make school leaders more engaged in their communities.

About 60 of the district's 92 administrators affected by the policy now live outside district boundaries. Any who do not live in the district by the deadline won't have their contracts renewed without a special waiver.