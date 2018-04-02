Political Candidates Face Ethical Violation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Ethics Commission says political candidates may be violating state law by receiving more money than the state's recently reinstated campaign contribution law allows. But the method by which the commission made its decision is raising questions about whether it may have violated Missouri's open meetings laws. The Ethics Commission is considering how to implement a Supreme Court decision against a Missouri law repealing the individual contribution limits. The six-member ethics commission met in secret for an hour before reconvening in a public session and unanimously passing a motion with no discussion. An attorney for Missouri Republicans immediately objected, saying the commission may have violated the Sunshine Law.