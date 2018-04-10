Political leaders to discuss NGA effort in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Several political leaders will gather in St. Louis Monday to discuss the effort to keep a federal spy agency in the city.

Mayor Francis Slay will be joined by Gov. Jay Nixon, Sen. Roy Blunt, Congressman William Lacy Clay and others to discuss the effort to keep the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from leaving St. Louis.

The agency's western regional headquarters are currently near the Anheuser-Busch brewery south of downtown, but a bigger, more modern facility is needed. The agency employs more than 3,000 workers.

The government has chosen four finalist sites for the relocation: North St. Louis city, two sites in St. Louis County, and land near Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois.