Political "Spoofing" Victims ask for Help

JEFFERSON CITY - Politicians are always looking for ways to catch people's attention. But this year, some voters say they were tricked into answering phone calls about political campaigns.

Automated calls in some state House races displayed the caller ID of emergency facilities such as a hospital or ambulance service. When people answered, they heard a recorded political message.

The bait-and-switch tactic is called "spoofing."

The U.S. House and Senate each passed different versions of bills this year that would outlaw fake caller IDs in some circumstances. But no bill has reached President Barrack Obama.

A Missouri state lawmaker proposed to make it a felony crime to use caller ID spoofing with the intent to defraud. That bill never received a committee hearing.