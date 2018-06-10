Political Yard Sign Set on Fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A Cape Girardeau County woman says she will not remove a political sign from her yard even though it's been vandalized twice in the past four weeks. Linda Sanders' eight-foot tall, 32-foot long sign proclaims to vehicles traveling on nearby I-55 "Had Enough? Vote Democrat." Last Friday, someone set fire to the sign which is only 50 feet from Sanders' home, but she put it out. Sanders believes the acts were politically motivated. Republican Central Committee Chairman John Voss said his party does not condone the illegal behavior.