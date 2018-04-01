Politics Change in Water Commission

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The state's Clean Water Commission would no longer be forced to have equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans under legislation on its way to Governor Blunt. The House voted in the closing minutes of this year's session yesterday to expand the number of commission members from the same political party. Current law prohibits more than three members of the same party on the commission. But the Legislature in 2002 expanded the commission to seven members, but didn't raise the cap on members from the same party. The problem led the Senate earlier this year to refuse to confirm one of Blunt's appointees to the commission. The state Sierra Club chapter complained a fourth Republican would violate state law.