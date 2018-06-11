Pollination triggers allergies in some Columbia residents

COLUMBIA - Ragweed levels are high right now in Columbia, and some people are paying for it with their allergies. Dr. Cindy Rose is an allergy nurse practitioner and she said ragweeds start pollinating around August 15.

“In the last couple of weeks, I’ve had a lot of patients mention they’ve noticed an increase in their symptoms,” she said.

Rose said allergies are often confused with a cold or the flu because of similar symptoms.

“If it lasts longer than 7-10 days, it’s probably not a cold and leaning more towards allergies,” she said.

MU student Tyler Riley said she knows her symptoms are allergy related because she experiences them every year.

“I get a lot of sinus pressure. That’s how I know that everything else is coming,” she said. “Definitely itchy throat, itchy nose, runny nose.”

Rose said these are common allergy symptoms, but there are many ways to get relief.

“There's all the over the counter medications you can try,” she said. "It's also really helpful just to use a regular saline spray."

Riley uses some of these methods herself.

“I use a nasal spray,” she said. “That’s like my number one go to.”

Rose said allergy sufferers will probably find some relief once the first frost hits.