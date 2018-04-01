Polls Open Across the State

COLUMBIA - Polls across the state opened Tuesday, August 7th at six a.m. for the August primary election.

Voters can verify their polling place online on the Secretary of State website.

Voters across the state must bring some form of identification to their registered polling place. This identification could be anything from a government issued photo ID to a utility bill.

For a full list of polling places in Boone County, click here.