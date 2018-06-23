Pond Management Workshop Monday Night

COOPER COUNTY - Missouri's Department of Conservation and the Natural Resource Conservation Service in Cooper County will host a pond management workshop Monday night.

The workshop will cover topics including discussion on pond construction, design and fish stocking.

You can also learn about wildlife enhancement plantings, damage control and aquatic plant management at the workshop.

The event runs from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at the Cooper County Public Health Center in Boonville.