Pool Stays Open

COLUMBIA - The city's plans to close Douglass Pool this past Sunday changed with temperatures reaching record highs.

City officials made a last minute decision to keep the pool open.

"It's a hot day and I thought it was a good day to come," said Judy Murray as she and her three grandkids headed to the pool.

The city originally scheduled to close the pool on Sunday, but the 100 degree forecast changed that.

"Realizing that there are a lot of individuals that may not have access to air conditioning, we looked at our staff and we were able to extend the hours and the days at Douglass Pool a few more days to try to get us over this most pronounced heat period we've had in a long time," said Gary Ristow of Columbia Parks and Recreation.

With the special reduced price of one dollar, swimmers are diving into the chance to cool off.

"We're just going with a straight one dollar reduced fee, just at the tail end of the summer, trying to get people in the pool and give them an opportunity to cool off," said Ristow.

"When they said a dollar, that saved a lot of money too," said Murray.

A shortage of staff will force Parks and Rec to close Douglass and Lake of the Woods pools before labor day.

A few lifeguards are willing to put in a few hours to keep an eye on the kids before they slide back to school. The last day for Douglass Pool is Wednesday, Aug. 15. It will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

If you want to keep swimming until labor day, Twin Lakes is open through Sunday and Oakland Pool is open weekends until labor day.