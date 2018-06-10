Pope Francis reforms the annulment process for marriage

VATICAN CITY (AP) - There's been a dramatic change in the process for annulling marriages in the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis is allowing a new fast-track procedure - handled by the local bishop - that can be used when both spouses request an annulment or don't oppose it. And he's removing the automatic appeal that had gone into effect after the annulment decision was made, even if neither spouse wanted it.

Francis says the changes aren't meant to help end marriages - but instead are meant to speed up and simplify the process so the faithful can find justice.