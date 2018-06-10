Popeyes opens its first store in Columbia, causes traffic delays

COLUMBIA — Another Georgia-based chicken-centric fast food restaurant opened its doors Monday in Columbia.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened in the 100 block of Business Loop 70 West to throngs of customers.

Boone County Joint Communications warned drivers of the impending traffic.

Traffic slow on business loop due to Popeye's grand opening. Delays possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) April 18, 2016

There was at least one vehicular collision caused as a result of the restaurant's opening.

Customers remain excited nonetheless.

"That's good for the community, it helps the community," Popeyes customer Kim Vestuto said. "I guess it's good for the businesses."

"The business loop will be busy for a while with Popeyes there," one Twitter user said. "This was a good move for Columbia."

Popeyes faces some stiff competition when it comes to luring people to their chicken. Chick-Fil-A opened in September last year, and Zaxby's has opened several restaurants in the area since 2013.

Popeyes is the fourth Georgia-based fast food restaurant to open stores in Columbia, joining Chick-Fil-A, Zaxby's and Moe's Southwest Grill.