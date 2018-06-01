Poplar Bluff girl fatally struck in hit-and-run accident

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A 13-year-old girl is dead following a hit-and-run accident in southeast Missouri.

The accident happened Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff. Police arrested a suspect, who remains jailed pending formal charges.

Police say the girl was walking in the street when she was struck by a blue Volkswagen Beetle that left the scene. Police tracked down the car and arrested the owner, a 42-year-old Poplar Bluff man.