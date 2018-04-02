Poplar Bluff Officer Faces Stealing Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - A Poplar Bluff police officer is charged with stealing, after allegedly taking about $13,000 from a bank account. Patrolman Joe Craft was fired Friday after he was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 35-year-old was charged in Butler County on Thursday with three counts of stealing. It's alleged he stole the funds from the Poplar Bluff Fraternal Order of Police. He is a member of that group and has served as its treasurer. He was released on bond last week and will be arraigned Oct. 4. A listed number for Craft could not be located for comment.