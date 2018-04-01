Poplar Bluff Police Seek Man In Two Sexual Assaults

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - Police in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff are searching for a man suspected in two sexual assaults.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect is from Poplar Bluff and was out of jail on bond on charges of kidnapping, forcible rape, forcible sodomy and robbery from a September incident.

The man is now accused of forcing a 28-year-old Scott City woman at gunpoint to drive to Poplar Bluff on Saturday. She says she was held against her will and sodomized.

A 14-year-old girl told police Monday that the same man sexually assaulted her.