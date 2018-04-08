Popping Popcorn into Profit

Preston Reams has become a popcorn pro. And with just the right touch.

" We try to find something practical they can do," said teacher Matt McKenzie.

Are learning Economics.

"We're trying to get money," one student explained.

At Chance Elementary popcorn factory.

That starts in Matt McKenzie's classroom. " We wanted something to be an experience not just lesson," said McKenzie.

And there's plenty of experience to go around. From maintenance t o accounting, m manufacturing, e ven transportation.

"When wagons come through we just do this," explained another of McKenzie's students. And what's economics without a couple enterprising first graders.

When they go through its $1 And this is hard work you know?

Hannah Tolliver knows. " Its fun to just take orders and stuff," Tolliver said.

She's got her hands full selling the stuff. A lot of teachers just bring their whole class down.

You have to know how to do change and how much get back. We're projected to make $1,200.

$1,200. All for a good cause. F going it for little kids who don't get Christmas presents.

That's why every customer e very bag e very quarter, Every kernel i s so important.

Its for a good cause and if you lose it could throw us off.

You see in this class you learn to handle greenery, without being a grinch.

Doing it for little kids who don't get Christmas presents. All from selling popcorn for a positive profit.

"It's good to sell," said one student.

T he students at Chance Elementary beat their goal of $1,200 this year by just a little more than $2.

That money bought Christmas gifts for 30 kids in the Centralia area.