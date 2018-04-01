Popular Kansas City Restaurant Closes

KANSAS CITY (AP) - After 60 years Stephenson's Old Apple Farm Restaurant will close at the end of this week after the family decided to call it quits. The restaurant became famous for specials like green-rice casserole and daiquiri, which were quite the novelty when the restaurant opened in 1946. But family members say times have changed too much to keep the old place open. The founders are both in their late 80s and the family was facing major equipment upgrades. The restaurant has been up for sale since 2005 and family members are hopeful someone will purchase the place and keep it going.