Pork Plant Blast Estimated Around $5 million

On Wednesday, Police Commander Jim Connors said officials have wrapped up the first phase of their investigation of the October 14 blast at Triumph Foods. The $130 million plant was nearing completion when it blew up, killing one person and injuring 14 others. Connors said investigators agreed thet the blast originated in a kitchen area on the first floor and determined there had been an open gas valve in the area. He said they identified several possible sources for igniting the gas but had not determined which one was responsible for it. The plant was turned over to Triumph on Tuesday, and crews resumed work on areas of the building that hadn't been damaged.