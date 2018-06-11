Pork prices expected to fall in 2016

COLUMBIA - The demand for bacon is on the rise. Though, it doesn't necessarily mean the price of pork will increase.

According to the USDA, the cut of meat used to make bacon is up 174 percent after hitting a five-year-low in April of 2015. However, the price of hogs is expected to fall because of the increase in the amount of hogs, which is considered a rebound after a virus wiped out around 10 percent of the hogs in 2013.

This is good news for bacon lovers in Columbia, who came out to sample restaurants bacon and distilleries' bourbon at the second annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival. The Missouri Pork Association put on the festival at Scheppers Distributing. The event brought in restaurants and distilleries from around Columbia as well as some from St. Louis.

Over 300 people were on hand for the event, which organizer Tom Bradley said would likely sell out.

"Everybody loves bacon, it's universal and Missouri Pork Association when they heard we were going to put on a bacon festival they wanted to get behind this thing and did," Bradley said.

Bradley also added the relationship with the Missouri Pork Association has been a huge help to the festival.

"They work with pork producers all over the state, plus they work with recipes and helping the consumers understand today's pork and when they got involved it was bigger than we could have ever expected," Bradley said.