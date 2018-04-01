Porter and Robertson both earn SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM - A duo of Tigers, Kassius Robertson and Jontay Porter both received honors respectively at the SEC Coaches awards announced on Tuesday.

Robertson earned All-SEC First-Team recognition. The last Tiger to earn such an award was back in the 2013-14 season (Jabari Brown). Jontay Porter was named Co-Sixth Man of the Year. In addition, Porter also made the All-Freshman team.

On the season, Robertson finished fifth in SEC scoring, recording 17.5 points per game. The graduate senior also finished second in the SEC for both three-point field goal percentage (.444) and three-pointers made per game (3.3) in conference play.

Earning All-SEC First-Team recognition is Robertson's highest collegiate award.

Porter averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in SEC play.