Porter Jr. commits to Washington

1 year 8 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, July 16 2016 Jul 16, 2016 Saturday, July 16, 2016 4:48:00 PM CDT July 16, 2016 in Sports
By: Marissa Rubino, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Five-star basketball recruit and former Father Tolton Catholic High School player Michael Porter Jr. announced Friday that he will commit to the University of Washington.

Washington hired Porter Jr.'s father, Michael Porter Sr., for an assistant coaching position back in May. Porter Jr.'s brother, Jontay Porter, Class of 2018, committed to play for the Huskies last August.

MU was one of the five school's in the Columbia native's short list and Porter Sr. previously assistant coached for the MU's Women's Basketball team. Porter Jr.'s two sisters, Cierra and Bri, both play for Missouri and have committed to remain in Columbia. Porter Jr. played three years at Tolton and helped them win a state championship last year.

247Sports recently bumped the 6-foot-9 small forward to the No. 1 spot for their Class of 2017 Top 247 rankings. Porter Jr. recently contributed 33 points to a championship win at the Peach Jam EYBL finals for his team, Mokan Elite.

 

