Portion of building wall collapses onto sidewalk
JEFFERSON CITY - Part of a building wall collapsed onto the sidewalk of Madison Street near High Street around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
The three-story structure was vacant and no one was injured.
A pedestrian area nearby is closed, but restricted motor traffic is still allowed through High Street.
Emergency personnel are waiting for structural engineers to assess the building.
Jefferson City Downtown Association's Thursday Night Live event was canceled due to the collapse.
Jefferson City Downtown Assocation’s Thursday Night Live is canceled for tonight after part of this law office collapsed. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yuBDpwzT6C— Johannah Grenaway (@JoGrenaway) June 7, 2018
