Posse Launched in Cole County

"Missourians, Cole Counties in particular, have a rich history of caring for themselves and caring of their neighbors. We are providing a mechanism to blend that with government response, church response, and individual response," said the Sheriff.

The texture of the times has changed in the United States since September 11th, 2001. Katrina's landing in 2005 again challenged the adequacy of people's disaster response: what will you be doing if a disaster strikes?

That is the reason why the Cole Country Sheriff has been urging on the formation of the posse. In fact, this is the first program of its kind. The Sheriff created and designed the program. In current stage, the posse is considered as an additional tool for the government, which also includes infrastructure protection, shelter security, or even clerk functions.

The Sheriff's Department has already started the program with a small group. The Sheriff is pleased with the progress till now. Volunteers can apply to join the posse. The Sheriff would train selected members in emergency assistance.

The posse training opportunities will take 3 days, including lessons on First Aid and CPR, policies and procedures, chain of command and squad development, Community Emergence Response Team (CERT), etc. It might be expanded into a 10 to 14 days training in the future.