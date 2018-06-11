Possible Ameren Rate Hike

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Electric customers of Ameren-UE could soon be paying more. The Missouri Public Service Commission is expected to grant a rate increase to the St. Louis-based utility. The vote could come as soon as Tuesday. If commissioners follow a scenario they outlined, Ameren's revenues would rise by about $45 million annually. That would result in a 3.4% rate increase for the average residential customer. Ameren is Missouri's largest electricity provider, serving 1.2 million customers. The rate increase would fall significantly short of the $361 million originally sought by Ameren. By contrast, staff for the Public Service Commission originally recommended a $168 million increase.