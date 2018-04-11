Possible armed robbery reported in Mexico

MEXICO — Police are investigating a possible armed robbery after a man said four teenagers forced him to empty his pockets while he was walking home.

The man was on the 500 block of S. Western around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the robbery happened. He said one of the teenagers was holding what looked like a handgun. The teens then rode off on bicycles after taking a personal item.

About four hours later, the Mexico Public Safety Department was called to the 800 block of Trinity in reference to several teenagers waving a gun at passing cars.

Officers came in contact with three teens in the area but found no gun. MPSD believes the same teenagers were involved in both incidents.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information is made available.