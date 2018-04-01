Possible Changes to Highway 63

The public meeting in Vienna drew about 70 residents. Norbert Sandbothe, a Vienna homeowner, has looked at the MODOT plans and doesn't like what he sees.

"I've got a lot of money invested in my lake and my property. The highway coming close to my property will virtually destroy it," Sandbothe explained.

One proposal puts both Sandbothe's house and lake very close to a four lane highway. Though private owners like Sandbothe could lose out, the alternative routes could help the state on the whole.

"We could look at improving the north-south continuity for Route 63 across the state and then looking at improving safety and also improving traffic flow," Nicole Kolb Hood, MODOT project manager, explained.

"63 is pretty crooked and if you look at the new routes there might not actually be a straight line, but it will be a lot straighter," Rep. Tom Loehner said.

Many Vienna residents worry if the highway moves away from town, fewer people will stop in.

"We need to have access to 63 to bring in car traffic through Vienna, because the merchants depend on it," Sandbothe explained.

MODOT will host another open meeting on October 30 in Westphalia.