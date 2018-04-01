Possible Commercial Coal-to-Liquid Fuel Plant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis-based Peabody Energy is taking a bigger financial plunge into what planners say could become the nation's first commercial plant that'll turn coal into liquid fuels. As part of its deal with Denver-based Rentech, coal-mining Peabody pledges nearly one million tons of coal a year and up to 10 million dollars in development funds to the proposed plant in East Dubuque, Illinois. Organizers says liquid fuel from the site could help power everything from trucks, buses, barges or jets, cutting U-S dependence on foreign oil. Rentech says construction of the new billion-dollar plant could begin within months. Environmentalists worry the process may contribute to global warming.