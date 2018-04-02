Possible explosive device causes road closure

COLUMBIA - A possible explosive device caused Stadium Boulevard to be shut down Thursday night.

Columbia police said a device was found in a car, but a mid-Missouri bomb squad would determine if the device is in fact explosive.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers received information Thursday afternoon that a man possibly had an explosive device in his car.

While police did surveillance on the man’s home, the man and a woman left the residence.

The two were then pulled over for questioning.

Police shut down Stadium Boulevard from Providence Road to Forum Boulevard and also West Boulvard on Stadium Boulevard to Sunset Drive.

Police opened the roads back up shortly after 10 Thursday night.