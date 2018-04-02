Possible Growth for Fire District

The district needs an expansion in order to keep you safe. But, the cost may be too steep for the district to pay.

The Holts Summit Fire District does everything from fighting fires to rescuing cats out of trees but here is only one station. With new subdivisions popping up around town, Fire Chief Scott Brooks says changes to his district are crucial.

"We need to build a whole new fire station down double a, actually, we could use two new fire stations, so there's a lot for us to look at for the growth here," said Brooks.

Right now there aren't many places for fire fighting volunteers to sleep, so Brooks wants to make sure rooms are added in the back to ensure firefighters will be at the station and ready to go 24 hours a day. If you look around Holts Summit, it's hard to miss all the construction.

"Holts summit has always been primarily a bedroom community to Jefferson City, and of course it's experienced a lot of growth in recent years. The Missouri river bridge, the second one, I'm not sure what year they put that in, but that pretty much opened up the floodgate," said Dana Wildhaber of the Associated Real Estate Group.

But all the flow into Holts Summit means the fire district must improve to keep residents safe. And that safety hinges on votes on a proposition to expand fire services. Fire Chief Scott Brooks says he would like to get something on the ballot this year.