Possible New Park for Osage City

"I wouldn't appreciate it if they did it there because I have enough problems keeping the place clean around down there without a park," said Donald Morgan, property owner.

Officials say it would not be a problem and residents would actually see a benefit.

"There's a couple of people who don't approve of it. The majority of the people around here would enjoy it. There's people who [have] kids who don't [have] access to the river, it would be a good place for them to put a playground," said Roger Drinkard, Cole County Parks Committee member.

Currently empty trailers fill the location. The committee says nothing can be done until ownership of the land is clearly established. They plan to meet sometime in February to discuss their next move.